Meghan Markle given reality check about UK return

Meghan Markle given scathing warning about UK return

Meghan Markle may not choose to return to the UK with Prince Harry as she "knows how unpopular she is," a royal commentator has suggested.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to California, U.S.A. Afterwards, they made serious claims of mistreatment at the hands of the royal family while they were in the U.K.

Now, the Duke of Sussex’s meeting with his dad, King Charles, has ignited rumors of his return to the U.K.

But, royal journalist Phil Dampier thinks he will come alone, if he does.

"I think the only time he's going to come back here is on his own," he told The Sun's Royal Exclusive podcast.

"I think she knows how unpopular she is here," he remarked.

Dampier was likely referring to YouGov's favorability polls, which have consistently ranked Meghan among the least popular royals.

To make his and his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s return to the U.K. possible, Harry has been fighting the Home Office over their decision to grant him case-by-case security instead of automatic protection like he used to have before leaving the U.K.

He lost the case initially and had the same fate in the appeals as well. Now, he has written to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to reinstate automatic protection.

Prince Harry seemed hopeful about the matter after meeting King Charles in September.