LG polls: ECP gives Punjab govt four weeks for delimitations under new Act

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ECP decides to hold Punjab LG polls under 2025 Act.

Withdraws previous schedule of delimitation.

Declares delimitations on previous law illegal.

After announcing to conduct local government elections in December, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) gave four weeks to the Punjab government to complete the delimitations and demarcation rules.

This deadline was given in a key session chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, which was attended by ECP members, the top electoral body's secretary, special secretary law, and other senior officers.

A notification stated that the ECP decided to conduct LG elections in Punjab under the Punjab Local Government Act, 2025, following its approval by the provincial assembly and formal assent by the governor.

According to an ECP statement, the commission also decided to withdraw the earlier schedule of delimitation issued under the previous law.

The Punjab government has been granted four weeks to finalise delimitation and demarcation rules, with the ECP making it clear that no extension will be allowed beyond this period.

If the provincial authorities fail to complete the process within the given timeframe, the matter related to the Punjab LG polls will be taken up for regular hearing, the ECP warned.

The ECP's special secretary noted that under the new law, delimitations based on the previous act would violate Section 219 of the Election Act, 2017.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said he had faced considerable pressure regarding its approval but signed it after careful consideration, expressing confidence that the new law would improve local governance.

Speaking to the media in Shorkot, he expressed hope that the Punjab government would soon announce the schedule for local government elections, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would participate actively.

He further stated that there would be no objection if any elected local representative chose not to join a political party.

Earlier this month, the top electoral body announced to organise Punjab LG polls in the last week of December besides ruling that the delimitation process in the country's most populated province will begin under the 2022 law.