Meghan Markle knows her 'popularity' state incase of UK return

Meghan Markle would never agree to return to the UK, claims an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who left her spot as a Senior Royal back in 2020 and flew to the US with husband Prince Harry, is reportedly hoping to move back across the Atlantic.

Journalist Phil Dampier, however, suggests there is no possibility for this since the Duchess is not popular across the pond.

"I think the only time he's going to come back here is on his own," he told The Sun's Royal Exclusive podcast. "I think she knows how unpopular she is here."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.