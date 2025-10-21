 
Scarlett Johansson breaks silence on live action 'Tangled' casting reports

Reports suggest Scarlett Johansson is a front runner for Mother Gothel's role in live action 'Tangled'

Geo News Digital Desk
October 21, 2025

Scarlett Johansson has addressed reports that she’s set to star in the live-action adaptation of Tangled.

While attending the Newport Beach Film Festival, Johansson, 40, was asked if it’s a "a real possibility" that she’ll play villain Mother Gothel in the film.

"Is there a real possibility?" Johansson responded. "I think anything is possible. What would excite me about it would be the opportunity to work with Michael Gracey, who is attached to direct the film, because he is just absolutely an extraordinary visionary and any actor would love to have that collaboration with him."

Tangled was loosely based on fairy tale of Rapunzel and the German fairy tale collections published by the Brothers Grimm in the 19th century. The story follows Princess Rapunzel, who’s kidnapped as a baby by Gothel.

The villain raises her in a high tower and keeps her isolated, telling her that the outer world is dangerous. Ultimately, Rapunzel embarks on an adventure with Flynn Rider and ends up finding her real parents.

In the 2010 animated film, Mandy Moore played the titular princess, while Zachary Levi played heartthrob Flynn. Donna Murphy played Gothel.

A live-action version of Tangled was announced in December 2024. But the film was halted amid the dismal performance of Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

