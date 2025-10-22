Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney's planning new big win

Photo: Inside Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's new big plan to revive 'Wrexham Lager' brand

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are expanding their Wrexham empire.

Reportedly, this time the duo is bringing back one of Wales' most iconic brews.

Advertisement

According to the latest report of Daily Mail, the dynamic duo are planning to revitalise the historic Wrexham Lager beer brand, with a proposal that includes a brewery, taproom, and museum.

An application for the project reportedly stated, “The Wrexham Lager proposals, consisting of a brewery and associated taproom and museum, will utilise existing buildings on the site.”

It is noterworthy that Reynolds and McElhenney became co-owners of Wrexham Lager in 2024, one of the football club’s sponsors, and are now aiming to breathe new life into one of the world's oldest lagers.

Ryan has been said to be particularly eager to create a venue that provides “an attractive welcome to the city of Wrexham.”

The proposed super brewery and visitors' centre would include tasting rooms open to match-day fans and tourists, offering a unique blend of sport and local heritage.

The Welsh football club, which the Hollywood stars famously co-own, made history earlier this year by becoming the first team in the English league system to win three consecutive promotions, securing a spot in the Championship at the end of the 2024/25 season.