 
Geo News

Trump says he told Modi war with Pakistan 'should not happen'

Speaking to reporters in Oval Office during Diwali celebrations, Trump said he spoke by phone with Modi earlier in the day

By
AFP
|

October 22, 2025

Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, US, September 23, 2024. — Reuters
Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, US, September 23, 2024. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there should be no war with Pakistan, stressing that he had helped avert several conflicts through diplomacy and trade pressure.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office during Diwali celebrations, Trump said he spoke by phone with Modi earlier in the day to discuss trade and other matters.

Advertisement

“I told him that war with Pakistan should not happen,” Trump said, adding that he believed “issues can be resolved through trade.”

The US president claimed he had prevented eight wars so far through what he described as “deals and trade,” including one between Pakistan and India.

“During the Pakistan-India conflict, seven planes were shot down,” Trump said. “I called both countries and told them that if they went to war, the United States would stop trading with them. Within 24 hours, they called back and said they didn’t want to fight.”

Trump has previously taken credit on several occasions for helping defuse tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, who have fought three wars since independence and remain at odds over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Advertisement
Takaichi elected Japan's premier, shattering glass ceiling with hard-right turn
Takaichi elected Japan's premier, shattering glass ceiling with hard-right turn
France intensifies hunt for Louvre raiders as museum security scrutinised
France intensifies hunt for Louvre raiders as museum security scrutinised
Why is Trump demolishing part of the White House? video
Why is Trump demolishing part of the White House?
Takaichi set to become Japan's first female PM after winning critical vote
Takaichi set to become Japan's first female PM after winning critical vote
Wide-ranging group of US officials pursues Trump's fight against 'Deep State'
Wide-ranging group of US officials pursues Trump's fight against 'Deep State'
Trump unveils plans for massive ballroom at White House
Trump unveils plans for massive ballroom at White House
UAE refers nine Arab nationals to court for alleged kidnapping, blackmail
UAE refers nine Arab nationals to court for alleged kidnapping, blackmail
Iran cancels nuclear cooperation deal with UN watchdog
Iran cancels nuclear cooperation deal with UN watchdog