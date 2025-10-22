Trump says he told Modi war with Pakistan 'should not happen'

Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, US, September 23, 2024. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there should be no war with Pakistan, stressing that he had helped avert several conflicts through diplomacy and trade pressure.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office during Diwali celebrations, Trump said he spoke by phone with Modi earlier in the day to discuss trade and other matters.

“I told him that war with Pakistan should not happen,” Trump said, adding that he believed “issues can be resolved through trade.”

The US president claimed he had prevented eight wars so far through what he described as “deals and trade,” including one between Pakistan and India.

“During the Pakistan-India conflict, seven planes were shot down,” Trump said. “I called both countries and told them that if they went to war, the United States would stop trading with them. Within 24 hours, they called back and said they didn’t want to fight.”

Trump has previously taken credit on several occasions for helping defuse tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, who have fought three wars since independence and remain at odds over the disputed territory of Kashmir.