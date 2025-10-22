Naomi Watts gets candid about her role in daughter Kai's modeling journey

Naomi Watts reflects on daughter Kai’s early start in fashion world

Naomi Watts candidly spoke about managing her daughter Kai's modeling career.

In a recent chat on Today with Jenna & Friends on Tuesday, October 21, the 57-year-old actress revealed how she has become "a bit of a momager" for her 16-year-old daughter, who is a rising model.

Advertisement

"She’s extra young, but she’s got her head on and it was a nice way for her to feel pride about what she’s doing," the doting mom said of Kai.

The Oscar-nominated actress went on to gush over Kai, saying, "It’s exciting and very much younger than we anticipated. But for Kai, we felt she was ready."

The teenage has so far walked the ramp for Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week earlier this fall.

In a previous chat with Interview Magazine back in June, Kai talked about her passion for modeling.

"I want to be a supermodel. Period," she told the outlet. "I've been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film."

It is pertinent to mention that Naomi shared Kai with her ex, Liev Schreiber.

Back in May, Liev gushed over his daughter in an interview with Variety, saying, “Kai was always who Kai is."

Talking about his daughter's transition, he said, “But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns. To be honest with you, it didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long.”