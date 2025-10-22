Kate Middleton, Prince William want leave from Prince Andrew 'circus'

Kate Middleton and Prince William do not want scandalous Prince Andrew around their family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales want their uncle out of Windsor amid allegations of sexual assault and association to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking with The Sun, expert Phil Dampier said: “We all saw with our own eyes the reaction that William had to Andrew when he tried to talk to him after the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, and it was obvious that he didn’t have any time for him.

“I think behind the scenes, he would like to take a much firmer line with his uncle, and, feels that he’s doing untold damage to the monarchy and would very much like this whole mess to be cleared up, one way or the other, and a real line to be drawn under it before he becomes king.”

Dampier told The Sun: “I don’t think he wants to be living within a couple of miles of someone who’s constantly getting… I mean, today, I think there are demonstrators down there.

“There are actually protesters outside the house with megaphones, shouting that Andrew should leave his home.

“It’s all turning into a bit of a circus, and I’m sure William would just like to see the back of it to be honest," he noted.