 
Geo News

Rihanna suffered major loss from failed fashion venture

Rihanna launched her collaboration with the luxury fashion brand in 2019

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 22, 2025

Rihanna lost millions due to failed Louis Vuitton venture
Rihanna lost millions due to failed Louis Vuitton venture

Rihanna lost a whopping 36 million dollars from a failed fashion venture with Louis Vuitton, as per accounts for her British company Denim UK Holdings.

The 37-year-old American singer launched her clothing range Fenty, in 2019 in collaboration with the luxury French brand, but it flopped and closed down in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Reports at that time stated that due to travel restrictions during Covid Rihanna couldn’t see the atelier in Paris or get to the Italian fashion houses making the products.

When she launched the venture, it was revealed that Rihanna had ploughed in 34.86 million dollars while Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH put in 34.88 million dollars.

The French-based business had the trade name of Project Loud France, in a nod to Rihanna's fifth album, Loud.

Rihanna - who has an estimated net worth of 1.4 billion dollars - invested the money through Denim UK Holdings and became a 49.99 per cent partner shareholder.

In 2021, Rihanna and LVMH made a joint decision to close down the fashion business to focus on cosmetics and lingerie.

In a joint statement, it was revealed, “LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of the Fenty ecosystem, focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie.”

Fenty, which is named after the Umbrella hitmaker's full name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty - was meant to build on the singer's joint cosmetics venture with LVMH, with a full range of clothing, shoes and accessories.

But the line was pricey, as per Daily Mail, it costed almost 1000 dollars for a padded denim jacket and 810 dollars for a corseted shirtdress, because of which it failed to generate as much interest as her other lines. 

Advertisement
Naomi Watts gets candid about her role in daughter Kai's modeling journey
Naomi Watts gets candid about her role in daughter Kai's modeling journey
Yungblud shares bizarre story linking him to Rod Stewart
Yungblud shares bizarre story linking him to Rod Stewart
Brooklyn Beckham cuts ties with Romeo and Cruz amid ongoing family feud?
Brooklyn Beckham cuts ties with Romeo and Cruz amid ongoing family feud?
Lily Allen speaks out on music industry's double standards
Lily Allen speaks out on music industry's double standards
Miley Cyrus reveals Beyonce's sweet gift she 'never takes off'
Miley Cyrus reveals Beyonce's sweet gift she 'never takes off'
Kevin Federline recalls Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan begging him over call
Kevin Federline recalls Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan begging him over call
Allison Williams makes shocking revelation about her 'secret' marriage to Alexander Dreymon
Allison Williams makes shocking revelation about her 'secret' marriage to Alexander Dreymon
David Beckham, Victoria harvest impressive vegetables in their home garden
David Beckham, Victoria harvest impressive vegetables in their home garden