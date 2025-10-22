Rawalpindi Test: Pakistan eye early breakthroughs as South Africa resume at 185-4

Pakistan spinner Asif Afridi celebrates after taking wicket during the second day of the final Test cricket match against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 21, 2025. - AFP

South Africa resumed their innings at an overnight score of 185-4 on Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors will be hoping to steady their innings with Tristan Stubbs — unbeaten on 68 — and Kyle Verreynne (10) at the crease. The pair will aim to rebuild after the Proteas lost two quick wickets for just four runs late on Day 2.

Advertisement

Ryan Rickelton (14), Aiden Markram (32), Tony de Zorzi (55) and Dewald Brevis (0) were the batters dismissed.

Debutant Asif Afridi picked up two wickets while Shaheen Afridi and Sajid Khan took a wicket each.

Pakistan, batting first, had earlier suffered a dramatic collapse, losing their last five wickets for just 17 runs. From a commanding 316-5, the hosts were bowled out for 333 after a sensational spell by Keshav Maharaj, who claimed all five of the final wickets.

Maharaj finished with outstanding figures of 7 for 102, while Simon Harmer and Kagiso Rabada took a wicket apiece. For Pakistan, captain Shan Masood top-scored with 87, while Saud Shakeel contributed a solid 66.