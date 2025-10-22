 
Princess Beatrice shows King Charles where her loyalty lies as she visits Andrew

Princess Beatrice visits Prince Andrew as she shows royal family how loyal she is with her father

Geo News Digital Desk
October 22, 2025

Prince Andrew puts on daring display of loyalty for Prince Andrew

Princess Beatrice seemingly sent a message to the members of the royal family, showing them where her loyalty lies as she visited Prince Andrew.

The Princess was captured in her car visiting Andrew, who recently renounced his Duke of York title, at the Royal Lodge amid renewed scrutiny over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Analyzing her body language, body language expert Judi James noted that Beatrice avoided to appear tensed while visiting her father.

She told The Mirror, "With what looks like a face bare of make-up and with her hair scruffed up into a casual, rickety knot on the top of her head, Beatrice could superficially appear to be signalling some distress here, as though she's dropped everything to drive to either see and support her mum, dad or both, or to just discuss their current circumstances.”

"Rather than adopting the body language of tension, Beatrice seems to have swerved the idea of a grave, solemn and concerned expression or of a more regally stoic poker face here,” the expert added,

“Her mouth is wide open, and it seems to be in a wide, beaming, teeth-baring smile. The smile also appears to be present in her eye expression, with a crescent-shaping.

“This choice of facial expression could be a stab at bravado," she shared, adding that Beatrice’s smile could be “a deliberately projected air of resilience."

