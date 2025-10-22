Dakota Johnson reveals special care routine

Dakota Johnson talks about haircare routine

Dakota Johnson has a unique haircare ritual.

In an interview with Vogue Germany, the 36-year-old actress said that while her signature bangs require a lot of maintenance, she's committed to her look.

"I've had bangs since I was a kid," she informed the outlet.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star continued, "I cut them myself when I was about four, and I absolutely loved them. I've had them my whole life, except for when I was about 10 to 14. I just feel like myself with bangs."

"Would I be happy not to have to trim them all the time? 100 percent. But I also always travel with scissors, and I love to drink a martini while trimming my own bangs," she revealed.

Johnson also admitted that this combination has gone wrong in the past, though "not every time."

"I don't use any styling products and let my hair air dry," she said, though she later added that she uses a serum from Crown Affair.

"Right now, it's still a little damp, but I don't do anything to it. When I'm filming, it's different, of course."

For red carpet looks, the Madame Web talent works with hairstylists Mark Townsend or George Northwood.

"They take really good care of my hair," Dakota Johnson told Vogue Germany.

"It's super long, but my hair and nails grow fast. I think it just has to do with what you do internally. I eat very healthy, drink lots of water, and don't do too much to my hair," she conculded.