Meghan Markle, Harry join new coalition after major warning

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have joined ‘unprecedented coalition’ after major warning from the experts.

The California-based royal couple released a big statement after the move.

They shared the statement via their Archewell Foundation.

It reads, “Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to join an unprecedented coalition of world-renowned leaders including AI scientists, experts, policy makers, and researchers in calling for a prohibition on the development of AI superintelligence until the technology is reliably safe and controllable and has public buy-in.”

This first of its kind coalition is remarkably ideologically diverse and global, signaling strong concern about the future of AI technology.

They further said superintelligence is defined as artificial intelligence capable of outperforming all humans at most cognitive tasks.

Leading AI experts believe that such systems are less than ten years away and warn that “we do not know how to control superintelligence were it to be created.”

“While innovation in AI offers incredible potential for progress, rushing toward superintelligence without safeguards could have unthinkable consequences for humanity,” they added.

Joining this coalition affirms Meghan and Harry’s continued commitment to advocating for responsible technology, both as digital safety advocates and as parents.