Fleetwood Mac set to please fans with TV show, one-off concert

Fleetwood Mac set to make TV show and perform one-off concert

Fleetwood Mac is reportedly set to make a TV show and a one-off concert.

This came after it was said the band are planning to reunite to mark the 50th anniversary of their landmark album, Rumours.

Plans are said to be under discussion for 2027 including a one-off live show, a television special, and a behind-the-scenes documentary revisiting the making of the 1977 record, according to The Sun.

A new edition of Rumours would feature unreleased studio material, which is also being developed by Warner Records.

The reunion would be the band’s first since 2019 and would pay tribute to their late keyboardist and singer Christine McVie, who died in 2022.

Drummer Mick Fleetwood is putting all his efforts to bring the surviving members, who are, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and John McVie – together for the project.

A source told the publication: “Fleetwood Mac are discussing new projects and how to mark Rumours’ big 5-0. For certain there is a special edition version of the album coming, which the band and label have been secretly looking at.”

They continued, “But also there is a significant hope that it is time for the definitive documentary on all the chaos in the studio that created the magic on record. John and Christine were divorcing and she was dating their lighting guy.”

“Stevie and Lindsey were over just before she and Mick enjoyed a brief fling. And drugs and booze were everywhere. The desire is for everyone to sit down and present their side of events on screen,” the insider further said.

They also mentioned, “And then of course comes the potential for a stage reunion and concert. That is the goal from Mick. Stevie has said it would not feel right being on stage without Christine, but also she and Lindsey are on a healing journey right now, which could be the path to a new show.”

“However, there is a desire to pay tribute to Christine in some way and a live show around Rumours seems a very fitting way,” the insider concluded of Fleetwood Mac.