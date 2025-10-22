Prince William receives disappointing news over Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge

Legal experts have seemingly warned King Charles regarding his potential move to evict Prince Andrew of his Royal Lodge after he gave up Duke of York title.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the legal experts have cautioned that any bid by King Charles to evict Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from their Royal Lodge would be a 'waste of time'.

The experts say lease guarantees Prince Andrew and Sarah’s tenancy for another 50 years.

The publication quoted top property lawyer Mike Hansom as saying: 'Any attempt to get Andrew out would be a waste of time as he bought the house on a 75-year lease agreement and therefore is legally entitled to live in the property until 2078.”

Prince Andrew would either have to agree to leave by ‘mutual consent or can only be forced to leave’ if he has failed to adhere to the tenants covenants in the lease, which is unlikely.

It would be a disappointing news for Prince William and Kate Middleton as the royal couple are reportedly determined to 'banish' Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from Windsor's Royal Lodge.

Royal expert Tina Brown has claimed that Prince William and Kate 'can't abide' Andrew and want him to 'disappear'.

Tina says having Andrew in Windsor threatens to spoil life at their 'new forever home' Forest Lodge.

Kate and William will move in next month with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.