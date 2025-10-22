Noman Ali hits career-best No 2 in ICC Test rankings

Noman Ali appeals during day four of the First Test in the series between Pakistan and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium on October 15, 2025 in Lahore. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali has climbed to second place in the ICC Test bowling rankings, narrowing the gap with top-ranked Jasprit Bumrah after a standout performance in the first Test against South Africa.

The 37-year-old gained four spots to achieve a career-best 853 rating points, overtaking South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, who slipped to fifth.

Advertisement

India’s Bumrah continues to hold the top position, while New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy occupies third place.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has also climbed up the ICC Test bowling rankings, moving three spots to reach 19th position with 661 points.

Spinner Sajid Khan retained his 21st spot, while Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah held their places at 27th and 34th, respectively.

Hasan Ali maintained his 42nd position, alongside Abrar Ahmed, who remains 48th. However, pacer Khurram Shahzad slipped two places to 66th, and Aamer Jamal dropped three spots to 74th.

Meanwhile, Mir Hamza and Salman Agha fell four and one places to 95th and 96th, respectively, while Zahid Mahmood also went down three places to 100th.