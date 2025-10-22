Sarah Ferguson joins Prince Andrew as damaged goods: report

Prince Andrew’s current predicament has just prompted writer Christopher Smithers to pen a piece for Express UK where he’s highlighted the former Duke’s downfall as well as current woes.

For those unversed, just a few days ago Prince Andrew released a public statement via Bucknigham Palace. In it he promised to forgo the public use of his titles and honours, in order to “put my duty to my family and country first”.

However, it did not go over as expected with many a people calling on Parliament to take measures to properly strip Prince Andrew of said titles, instead of just not using them in public.

More recently though comments made by his late accuser Virginia Giuffre in her memoir Nobody’s Girl took note of some of his more shocking personality traits, which have been called ‘entitled’.

This prompted the writer to note down how this decision may effect this ‘sense of entitlement’ that the prince allegedly felt, as per Ms Giuffre, when it came to having sexual relations with her.

“Andrew was untouchable for easily understandable reasons, which he clearly felt he was entitled to exploit to the full as and when the mood took him,” the expert began by saying.

And “on a human level and under any other circumstances very few people who hold such extreme feelings of entitlement would be tolerated and society at large has a funny habit of levelling a playing field,” Mr Smithers added.

Which is why he feels “the loss of his titles does level the playing field somewhat, with the sheer scale of the brouhaha surrounding it being enough to make one giddy.”