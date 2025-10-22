Meghan Markle warned against leaving Prince Harry

Meghan Markle told she 'needs Harry' to survive in business world

Meghan Markle has been told that she "needs Harry" to stay interesting to fans.

Markle left England with Prince Harry in 2020 and the duo have since launched many ventures to make their own money.

They partnered with Netflix and released many projects, out of which, their docuseries Harry & Meghan is the only really successful one. Meghan has also launched two podcasts, and a lifestyle brand named As Ever.

Now, Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, suggested the mum-of-two's business instinct and her royal links are heavily connected.

"Without the royal tag, people are not interested," Seward told The Sun's Royal Exclusive podcast.

She added: "She needs Harry. Harry obviously needs and loves her. She needs Harry because without [him], who is she? Just another person trying to flog their makeup or their food. She has to stand out from the crowd."

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was a successful actress, rising to fame with her role in hit legal drama Suits. She also ran a thriving lifestyle blog named The Tig.

She left both careers after tying the knot with Harry in 2018. However, the couple was at odds with the Royal Family and left with their son Prince Archie in 2020.