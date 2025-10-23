Demi Moore admits she lost herself 'chasing success'

Demi Moore opens up about painful chapter

Demi Moore recalled stepping away from spotlight after heartbreaking losses.

In a recent chat with Glamour, the 62-year-old actress recalled a time when her life took a turn after the passing of her mother and her marriage ended.

"Well, it was a realization after striving, working hard, having the good fortune of certain films, having really enormous success, and that [was] able to keep me moving forward and giving me even greater opportunities."

Moore admitted that it was a time of realization that fame and success weren’t truly fulfilling and she took a break to focus on her kids.

She went on to say, "And then certain personal things happen. My mother died, my marriage ended and I stepped back from work to be with my kids and there was a moment I realized that my own success — which had been a real driving thrust, a real motivation — wasn't enough."

The actress revealed that after years of hard work and success, she needed to reconnect with her purpose and find meaning in life again.

"I had to reconnect with what moved me — why was I really doing this? We know that outside success is never the answer. And so I think recalibrating took me quite a while to really find the place in me that felt that what I had to offer from my inside was worthy of striving to do meaningful work," she added.