Bruce Springsteen reveals why he was 'totally embarrassed' to seek therapy

Bruce Springsteen opens up about hiding 'mental breakdown'

Bruce Springsteen opened up about his “first breakdown” and revealed his embarrassment to visit a psychiatrist.

The 76-year-old rockstar appeared in a recent episode of The Radio 2 Breakfast Show, with Jeremy Allen White for the promotion of his biopic, Deliver Me from Nowhere.

During the interview, Springsteen recalled his first ever mental breakdown, recalling that back then talking about mental health was not normal.

He admitted that he used to "disguise" himself "before going into the psychiatrist's office."

Sprinteen revealed that mental illness ran through his families, revealing his "aunts" and "cousins" were "very, very ill" but they "just got used to it” as "no one got any help whatsoever," he began to tell host Scott Mills.

"There was no medication. There was no interactions with any psychological help. And so, everybody just suffered through it,” the “Born to Run” singer said.

“I was very lucky, you know, and Jeremy really captures sort of my deterioration at that time when I first, I guess I had my first breakdown, really, is what it was. And though I didn't know what was going on, I was lucky enough at that point to have a relationship with, you know, Mr. Landau, Jon Landau,” he said referring to his manager.

Recalling his time, the Born to Run admitted he was "totally embarrassed" to see a doctor. "And for years, I would almost disguise myself before going into the psychiatrist's office. I have my baseball hat on and my glasses and I'm looking around and I'm sneaking in as fast as I can," he added.