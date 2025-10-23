 
Prince William open to peace talks with Harry but under one condition

William and Harry said to have briefly talked last time at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Maliha Javed
October 23, 2025

Prince William lays down tough conditions for Harry reunion

Prince William has reportedly shown interest in meeting estranged brother Harry but under strict conditions.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, the future king is willing to talk to Harry after almost three years but on condition that their conversation will be strictly private with absolute no involvement of his wife Meghan Markle, no recordings and no post-meeting press talks.

A royal source claimed, "William's willing to meet Harry, but only if everything happens strictly on his terms. That means no Meghan, no aides, and zero chance of it ending up as content for a documentary or book."

"He's deeply wary of being secretly recorded or having his words twisted – the trust between them is completely gone. Harry will basically face being frisked before they talk," the insider continued.

Harry and William's bond is said to have tensions after the Duke of Sussex made shocking claims in his memoir that the future king physically attacked him over an altercation about Meghan.

A second palace insider said, "William's terrified that whatever he says could be twisted and made public. He's not willing to risk being burned again. If Harry wants to talk, it has to stay completely private – no recordings, no pictures, and no version of events spun for publicity."

