Kim Kardashian sends strong message to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'slams' Ye with faceless mask look

Recently, Kim Kardashian created a buzz in the fashion world after she unveiled her faceless mask look at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. But the latest report says the fashion was a statement against Kanye West.

"That outfit wasn't just fashion – it was a statement. Kim felt invisible for years. The faceless mask perfectly captured how she was silenced and shaped by Kanye's control. It's one of the most haunting metaphors Hollywood has ever seen," an insider told Radar Online.

Advertisement

It's well-known that Ye in the past attempted to have a significant say on what his ex-wife should wear during their marriage.

In several previous statements, the fashion mogul expressed herself about it quite vocally.

In an earlier episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the mom-of-four was having a chat with her sister Kourtney.

In an emotional state, she told her about her then-husband's conversation with her. “He sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses. He sent me, like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.”

“He called me afterwards. He told me my career was over. And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar," the 45-year-old shared.

This alleged behaviour of the Power hitmaker had a profound impact on Kim, as she earlier confessed that she had panic attacks after their separation: “I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything—down to what I wear. Even now I’m having panic attacks like, What do I wear?”

Kim and Kanye had tied the knot in 2014. The pair was divorced in 2022. They share four kids.