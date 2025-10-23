Keira Knightley makes THIS move to protect her children

Keira Knightley bans social media in home to protect children

Keira Knightley has banned social media in her home to protect her children from "unregulated spaces."

The 40-year-old actress, who is a mother to Edie, nine, and Delilah, five, with her husband James Righton - has opened up about her approach to internet usage and the need to monitor their online activity.

Advertisement

She told BBC Radio 4: "I find it very terrifying because they are unregulated spaces, and once children are in unregulated spaces, these are the ones I want to protect them from.”

"So, in our house, we've got a no social media thing. They are not allowed on devices if we can't see what they are looking at, then they are not allowed on them,” she added.

"I don't know if that's right, you know. How long can I keep that going? I don't know!"

The Pride and Prejudice star revealed her "the parents mostly do the same thing" at her school.”

She explained: "So, you try and go 'okay, at this play date, what are you doing to see, what are you not doing to see?'”

"And it's great to have a group of parents where you can be open and you can have those conversations, and that's what you hope, but obviously that's not the case everywhere,” the Black Doves actress added.

"I think that is the case at our school more, in that particular year group, but I think, again, it could change from year group to year group,” she said.

"I would love though, if some regulation came in so it wasn't all put on the parents, though," Keira Knightley concluded.