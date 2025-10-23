 
Geo News

Federal cabinet 'approves' Punjab govt's plea to ban TLP after violent protests

Decision comes after deadly protests by religio-political party claimed several lives across country, say sources

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
|

October 23, 2025

Police officers stand as they use tear gas to disperse supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during a solidarity march for Gaza in Lahore, Pakistan, October 10, 2025. — Reuters
Police officers stand as they use tear gas to disperse supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during a solidarity march for Gaza in Lahore, Pakistan, October 10, 2025. — Reuters

The federal cabinet has greenlighted a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following a request from the Punjab government, citing violent protests in the province that left several dead and many injured, say sources.

The decision was "taken" in today's session of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which deliberated on the Punjab government's request to ban the party, the sources added.

Advertisement

The sources further said that the cabinet issued directives to the Ministry of Interior to complete legal procedures for enforcing the ban.

The move follows a series of fierce demonstrations by the TLP that erupted earlier this month after police dismantled a protest camp in Muridke, leading to confrontations that resulted in the death of a police station house officer (SHO) and three others, including a passerby.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

Advertisement
Govt to shift jailed Imran to Bani Gala if PTI applies, says minister
Govt to shift jailed Imran to Bani Gala if PTI applies, says minister
Pakistan slams Israel's bid to annex occupied West Bank, urges global action
Pakistan slams Israel's bid to annex occupied West Bank, urges global action
Dar links economic growth to regional connectivity, terms CPEC 'catalyst' for development
Dar links economic growth to regional connectivity, terms CPEC 'catalyst' for development
Poland DPM Sikorski in Pakistan on two-day official visit
Poland DPM Sikorski in Pakistan on two-day official visit
Bokhari hints at imminent decision on TLP ban ahead of federal cabinet meeting video
Bokhari hints at imminent decision on TLP ban ahead of federal cabinet meeting
Punjab okays tough measures to curb extremism, enforce state writ
Punjab okays tough measures to curb extremism, enforce state writ
Pakistan-US cordial ties indispensable, not a matter of choice: ambassador video
Pakistan-US cordial ties indispensable, not a matter of choice: ambassador
Novacare says Imperial College London not part of its Pakistan ventures
Novacare says Imperial College London not part of its Pakistan ventures