Federal cabinet 'approves' Punjab govt's plea to ban TLP after violent protests

Police officers stand as they use tear gas to disperse supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during a solidarity march for Gaza in Lahore, Pakistan, October 10, 2025. — Reuters

The federal cabinet has greenlighted a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following a request from the Punjab government, citing violent protests in the province that left several dead and many injured, say sources.

The decision was "taken" in today's session of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which deliberated on the Punjab government's request to ban the party, the sources added.

The sources further said that the cabinet issued directives to the Ministry of Interior to complete legal procedures for enforcing the ban.

The move follows a series of fierce demonstrations by the TLP that erupted earlier this month after police dismantled a protest camp in Muridke, leading to confrontations that resulted in the death of a police station house officer (SHO) and three others, including a passerby.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.