'Stranger Things' season 5 finale will hit movie theatres

'Stranger Things' season 5 finale set to hit movie theatres

The season 5 finale of Stranger Things will be played in select theaters across the United States and Canada.

Along with the streaming platform Netflix, the high-stakes episode, The Rightside Up, will premiere in over 350 movie cinemas on December 31, 2025.

Starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, the episode will play through January 1, 2026, marking the first time an episode of a Netflix series will hit theatres.

Notably, this came after Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer reflected on making the final season of the hit show in a recent Variety cover story.

Both teased dropping the feature-length finale in theatres at the same time it starts streaming on New Year’s Eve.

Matt said, “People don’t get to experience how much time and effort is spent on sound and picture, and they’re seeing it at reduced quality. More than that, it’s about experiencing it at the same time with fans.”

“That would be amazing. Because the fans could be there with other fans, and experience it as a communal thing — it would be incredible,” Ross quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that the exact details of theatres that will show the concluding episode of Stranger Things will be shared later, according to Netflix.