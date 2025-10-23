 
Geo News

Travis Kelce advised to slow down amid mounting career tensions: Source

Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce is reportedly battling career stress

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

October 23, 2025

Photo: Taylor Swifts fiancé Travis Kelce trying to save Patrick Maholmes bond amid career tensions: Source
Photo: Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce trying to save Patrick Maholmes bond amid career tensions: Source

Travis Kelce has reportedly been advised to slow down amid the ongoing NFL season.

According to RadarOnline.com, the fiancé of Taylor Swift has been struggling to juggle his matches, New Heights podcast, and a growing list of personal engagements.

Advertisement

“There’s more of an edge to him now, and his temper is getting the best of him,” an insider revealed.

Sources close to Kelce claim that the football star’s intense ambition is taking a toll on his mental health and this is contributing to him lashing out.

“But the fact remains the guy is cracking up,” the source added.

A few days after his heated on-field outburst during the Eagles game, Kelce reportedly tried to smooth things over with teammate Patrick Mahomes by splurging $70,000 on fine wine and two luxury watches for Mahomes’ 30th birthday on September 17.

It was a double celebration, as the date also marked the grand opening of their new high-end Kansas City restaurant, 1587 Prime Steakhouse.

“Travis can’t afford to piss off Patrick,” the insider noted highlighting the bond between two close friends who are teammates as well.

Advertisement
Jeremy Renner teases his re-entry in Marvel
Jeremy Renner teases his re-entry in Marvel
Khloe Kardashian makes shocking revelation about her love life
Khloe Kardashian makes shocking revelation about her love life
David Beckham recalls Victoria breaking down in tears
David Beckham recalls Victoria breaking down in tears
Elizabeth Olsen makes jaw-dropping confession about skipping college graduation
Elizabeth Olsen makes jaw-dropping confession about skipping college graduation
Maggie Baugh's pal clears the air about behind Keith Urban romance rumours
Maggie Baugh's pal clears the air about behind Keith Urban romance rumours
Scott Cooper says Bruce Springsteen 'moved my family' into his house during LA wildfires
Scott Cooper says Bruce Springsteen 'moved my family' into his house during LA wildfires
Taylor Swift hit with serious 'copyright theft' claim
Taylor Swift hit with serious 'copyright theft' claim
'Stranger Things' season 5 finale will hit movie theatres
'Stranger Things' season 5 finale will hit movie theatres