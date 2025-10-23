Travis Kelce advised to slow down amid mounting career tensions: Source

Photo: Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce trying to save Patrick Maholmes bond amid career tensions: Source

Travis Kelce has reportedly been advised to slow down amid the ongoing NFL season.

According to RadarOnline.com, the fiancé of Taylor Swift has been struggling to juggle his matches, New Heights podcast, and a growing list of personal engagements.

Advertisement

“There’s more of an edge to him now, and his temper is getting the best of him,” an insider revealed.

Sources close to Kelce claim that the football star’s intense ambition is taking a toll on his mental health and this is contributing to him lashing out.

“But the fact remains the guy is cracking up,” the source added.

A few days after his heated on-field outburst during the Eagles game, Kelce reportedly tried to smooth things over with teammate Patrick Mahomes by splurging $70,000 on fine wine and two luxury watches for Mahomes’ 30th birthday on September 17.

It was a double celebration, as the date also marked the grand opening of their new high-end Kansas City restaurant, 1587 Prime Steakhouse.

“Travis can’t afford to piss off Patrick,” the insider noted highlighting the bond between two close friends who are teammates as well.