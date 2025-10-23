Why Queen Camilla chose outfit that raised eyebrows during Vatican visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla made history on Thursday as they joined Pope Leo in prayer at the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel.

It was the first time an English monarch and a Catholic pontiff worshipped together since King Henry VIII’s break from Rome nearly 500 years ago.

But while the moment marked a milestone in relations between the Anglican Communion and the Catholic Church, much of the online discussion focused instead on Queen Camilla’s outfit.

Queen Camilla during her visit to the Vatican

As photos from the royal visit circulated on social media, critics questioned the design of the Queen’s floral headscarf, with some comparing it to a “Halloween accessory.”

Royal protocol experts, however, noted that women attending papal audiences are expected to wear a modest black dress with sleeves, paired with a black mantilla or headscarf.

“There’s no requirement for a Spirit Halloween floral headpiece,” one observer remarked.

Despite the fashion chatter, the visit marked a significant step toward reconciliation between two historic Christian institutions long divided by centuries of religious and political strife.