 
Geo News

Why Queen Camilla chose outfit that raised eyebrows during Vatican visit

Queen Camilla met Pope Leo during a visit to the Vatican with King Charles

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 23, 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla made history on Thursday as they joined Pope Leo in prayer at the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel.

Advertisement

It was the first time an English monarch and a Catholic pontiff  worshipped together since King Henry VIII’s break from Rome nearly 500 years ago. 

But while the moment marked a milestone in relations between the Anglican Communion and the Catholic Church, much of the online discussion focused instead on Queen Camilla’s outfit. 

Queen Camilla during her visit to the Vatican
Queen Camilla during her visit to the Vatican 

As photos from the royal visit circulated on social media, critics questioned the design of the Queen’s floral headscarf, with some comparing it to a “Halloween accessory.” 

Royal protocol experts, however, noted that women attending papal audiences are expected to wear a modest black dress with sleeves, paired with a black mantilla or headscarf. 

“There’s no requirement for a Spirit Halloween floral headpiece,” one observer remarked. 

Despite the fashion chatter, the visit marked a significant step toward reconciliation between two historic Christian institutions long divided by centuries of religious and political strife.

Advertisement
Prince William drops chilling message ahead of foreign visit
Prince William drops chilling message ahead of foreign visit
Queen Camilla mocked over 'Halloween look' during Vatican visit video
Queen Camilla mocked over 'Halloween look' during Vatican visit
Buckingham Palace highlights Prince of Wales's historic artworks after Vatican trip
Buckingham Palace highlights Prince of Wales's historic artworks after Vatican trip
Sarah Ferguson's reaches breaking point as Beatrice, Eugenie get sucked in
Sarah Ferguson's reaches breaking point as Beatrice, Eugenie get sucked in
Inside King Charles, Queen Camilla's visit to The Vatican: Pictures
Inside King Charles, Queen Camilla's visit to The Vatican: Pictures
Why King Charles & Pop Leo's joint prayer is significant: Read More
Why King Charles & Pop Leo's joint prayer is significant: Read More
Queen Camilla, King Charles given new title at The Vatican by The Pope
Queen Camilla, King Charles given new title at The Vatican by The Pope
Palace makes ‘secret' plans for Prince Archie, Lilibet amid Harry, Meghan marital troubles
Palace makes ‘secret' plans for Prince Archie, Lilibet amid Harry, Meghan marital troubles