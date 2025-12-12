Andrew Lownie ignites legal battle in US after exposing former Duke of York

The former Duke of York's biography author, Andrew Lownie, took a bold step in the US after exposing the secrets of King Charles' brother.

Mr Lownie made it to the headlines in 2025 following the summer release of his bombshell book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

In no time, it became the bestseller in the UK, but the writer received an upsetting update from the US.

According to the claims made by Mr Lownie, his book was pulled at the last minute as Simon and Schuster's Gallery Books called the content "unpublishable."

In conversation with NewsNation, he said, "(Gallery) bought the book based on a finished manuscript in February."

He added, "They advertised the book and everything - and then pulled the plug a few weeks before the book was set to come out, and they said it was unreadable."

The author said that the publisher had to give me "90 days' notice" as per the contract, which they did not do.

Now, the historian is suing the publisher for $500,000 (£372,000).

Mr Lownie expressed his disappointment over the publisher's "very damaging" move as they "didn't go through with their own contract."

The writer revealed that he published Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York in the US by creating his company called Westminster Press.

For the unversed, the explosive biography proved to be the reason behind Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's shameful royal downfall.

After its release, the controversial Jeffrey Epstein emails emerged in the media, which mounted pressure on King Charles to take stern action.

And the public's pleas have been heard by the monarch. On October 30, all the remaining titles and honours were taken away from Andrew.