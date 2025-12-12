Princess Eugenie arrives at Beatrice event before Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

 
Eugenie, Beatrice on rescue mission for Andrew and Fergie

Geo News Digital Desk
December 12, 2025

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice gathered their family for a special event after the most challenging period of their lives.

On Friday, the Princess of York stepped out with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their two sons, August and Ernest, at the christening ceremony of Beatrice's daughter Athena.

The royal gathering is taking place at St James's Palace, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are expected to join amid their exile. 

It is important to mention that earlier, it was reported that Beatrice would extend an invitation to her parents, Andrew and Fergie, despite the tensions.

The former royal butler, Grant Harrold, told Reach that it is expected that King Charles to come out to support his niece, who still holds the same special place in his heart.

He said, "As with any royal christening, members of the extended family will be there, so I imagine King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate will have been invited."

However, as of now, only Eugenie, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's photos emerged as they headed to St James's Palace.

