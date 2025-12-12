Meghan Markle cherishes 'full circle' moment after King Charles nod

Meghan Markle issued a heartfelt statement after her presence was felt at Clarence House during the festive season.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram handle, cherishing the "full circle" moment after receiving a special nod from her father-in-law.

Prince Harry and Meghan served as executive producers of a documentary titled, Cookie Queens.

Sharing details about the project's subject, Deadline shared that it is "a coming-of-age story about the joys, pressures, and pain points woven into one of America’s most cherished rituals: Girl Scout Cookie season."

Now, speaking of the joy this documentary brought to Meghan, who served the role of a former Girl Scout, she said that it feels like a personal experience.

The former Suits star said that she is "proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary."

She revealed that upon seeing the movie for the first time, the Sussexes wanted to be invovled in.

"The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanising tone and tenor of the directing, and the glimpse behind- the-scenes into such a nostalgic and also modern tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible," Meghan added.

The documentary is directed by Alysa Nahmias, who expressed her excitement ahead of Cookie Queens premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

It is important to note that Meghan Markle's new message came after eagle-eyed fans spotted a photo frame at Clarence House featuring the Duchess and her father-in-law, King Charles, from her and Harry's wedding day.

Netizens said that this rare gesture showcased the monarch's love for his family members, no matter the circumstances.