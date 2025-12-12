King Charles records personal video message to reflect on cancer journey

King Charles decided not to stay quiet about his cancer treatment as a pre-recorded message from the monarch is set to be broadcast today.

Prince William and Prince Harry's father is set to reflect on his "own recovery journey" in a "personal message."

According to The Daily Mail, the King's address, recorded in November at Clarence House, is part of Stand Up To Cancer 2025, a joint campaign between Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

King Charles will highlight the importance of cancer screening programmes, which help in early diagnosis. Whereas, he also issued a major update about his health condition.

The poignant message will be aired at 8 pm, before the host, Davina McCall, will appear live from a cancer clinic at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

For the uninitiated, the Stand Up To Cancer 2025 campaign aims to raise awareness about early cancer detection and raise money to help affected patients and for cancer research.

It is important to note that Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in early 2024.

Since then, the monarch has been undergoing treatment to cure the undisclosed form of his cancer.