 
Geo News

King Charles records personal video message to reflect on cancer journey

Royal fans hold their breath as King Charles set to give fresh update on cancer recovery treatment

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 12, 2025

King Charles records personal video message to reflect on cancer journey
King Charles records personal video message to reflect on cancer journey

King Charles decided not to stay quiet about his cancer treatment as a pre-recorded message from the monarch is set to be broadcast today.

Prince William and Prince Harry's father is set to reflect on his "own recovery journey" in a "personal message."

According to The Daily Mail, the King's address, recorded in November at Clarence House, is part of Stand Up To Cancer 2025, a joint campaign between Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

King Charles will highlight the importance of cancer screening programmes, which help in early diagnosis. Whereas, he also issued a major update about his health condition.

The poignant message will be aired at 8 pm, before the host, Davina McCall, will appear live from a cancer clinic at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

King Charles records personal video message to reflect on cancer journey

For the uninitiated, the Stand Up To Cancer 2025 campaign aims to raise awareness about early cancer detection and raise money to help affected patients and for cancer research.

It is important to note that Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in early 2024.

Since then, the monarch has been undergoing treatment to cure the undisclosed form of his cancer. 

More From Royals

Andrew Lownie ignites legal battle in US after exposing former Duke of York
Andrew Lownie ignites legal battle in US after exposing former Duke of York
Royal Princess' bold move sparks hope for Meghan Markle and family
Royal Princess' bold move sparks hope for Meghan Markle and family
Royal Family issues urgent statement as fresh Epstein drama emerges
Royal Family issues urgent statement as fresh Epstein drama emerges
Meghan Markle cherishes 'full circle' moment after King Charles nod
Meghan Markle cherishes 'full circle' moment after King Charles nod
Queen Camilla's equerry delivers a very military Christmas touch
Queen Camilla's equerry delivers a very military Christmas touch
King Charles keeps Meghan close to heart, one telling photograph reveals
King Charles keeps Meghan close to heart, one telling photograph reveals