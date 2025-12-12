Queen Camilla's equerry deliver a very military Christmas touch

Queen Camilla turns Clarence House into santa’s satellite office

Queen Camilla had some cheerful new company as she sprinkled festive magic around Clarence House on Thursday.

The 78 year old monarch hosted her much loved annual Christmas gathering for children with life limiting conditions, welcoming young guests supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.

The youngsters decorated the towering tree, met Father Christmas, and enjoyed a royally warm welcome.

Queen Camilla hosts holiday party

Making his debut was the Queen’s incoming equerry, Major Rob Treasure of 1st Battalion The Rifles, who swiftly proved his seasonal usefulness by lifting ornaments onto the higher branches with a flourish of his sword.

Also lending a hand was his predecessor, Major Ollie Plunket another officer from The Rifles, the regiment Camilla has served as colonel-in-chief since 2020.

Plunket, who began his royal role in 2022, is nearing the end of the traditional three-year equerry tenure, a job often described as acting as the royal family’s discreet “eyes and ears” during engagements and overseas trips.

He officially stepped down on 30 December and, as noted in the Court Circular, was honoured with the Insignia of a Member of the Royal Victorian Order.

After serving lunch herself, Camilla shared her annual dose of festive honesty with the children.

“I say this every year, but this is when Christmas truly begins for me,” she told them.

She was handed squeaky toys for her beloved dogs, courtesy of Mrs. Claus.

As Santa later quipped, “There’s nothing you can buy for the Queen, so the dogs get the gifts instead.”

The children met two of Santa’s famed reindeer, Blitzen and Dancer.

They also climbed aboard the historic State Sleigh, a richly decorated carriage originally designed by German-born Prince Albert for Queen Victoria.

The sleigh recently went on display at Windsor Castle for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during his state visit.