Andrew, Sarah Ferguson make first appearance since royal fallout: Big celebration

Andrew, Fergie finally break cover for big celebration with family

Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband Andrew have finally come out of exile to celebrate a royal tradition with their two daughters and granddaughter in their first public outing since their fallout.

The disgraced royal couple attended the palace christening of Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were already present at St James's Palace to welcome Andrew and Fergie, quashing rumours of a feud and chaos within the family.

Beatrice, 37, and her property developer husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, will bring close family and friends to the Chapel Royal, where their second daughter Athena, born several weeks prematurely in January, will be baptised.

The royal sisters appeared to be rescuing their parents, who had stepped back from the public eye due to their scandals and controversies amid claims and allegations of their connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

Beatrice is said to have remained close to her mother during the trouble of the Epstein saga.

However, her and Eugenie's relations with their father might not be the same after the release of new documents and claims in his accuser Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir. The exes were seen arriving in separate cars for the event.

Fergie and Andrew stepped inside a royal palace for the first time since they were stripped of their titles over shocking revelations about their relationships with the convicted paedophile.

Andrew was stripped of all his royal titles in October after a leaked email, revealing new details of his connections to the late financier.

As per reports, Athena would have been christened earlier this year, but the painful scandal caused delay as it engulfed her grandparents badly.

Beartice's first daughter Sienna, now four, was baptised in 2022 within six months of her birth.