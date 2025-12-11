Queen Camilla officially rings in Christmas with special 20-year tradition

Her Majesty rides the state sleigh, decorates Christmas trees, and more

It’s finally starting to look a lot like Christmas for Queen Camilla.

On Thursday, December 11, Her Majesty hosted her annual Christmas tea party at Clarence House for 10 children with life-limiting conditions supported by the Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children's Charity. As patron of both charities, the Queen has held this annual celebration for 20 years.

For Camilla, the celebration holds special meaning. “I say this every year, to me it’s the start of Christmas. I haven’t really got my head round it until I come here and I realise it’s about to happen,” she told the children and their families.

Highlights from the lively gathering were shared to the Royal Family’s official Instagram page. “The Queen has continued her annual tradition with children supported by the Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl Charity, welcoming them for a special Christmas tea party and tree decorating at Clarence House,”read the caption. “The festive tradition is now in its 20th year and brings together families for a truly memorable day.”

Helen and Douglas House chief executive David Whittingham called the gathering "a celebration of community, kindness and hope" as he thanked the Queen for two decades of support.

The Queen Consort praised the charities involved, saying, "I'm so proud to be patron of two such wonderful charities. I know they do so much for the children and, of course, for the parents. I know they're literally lifesavers."

Father Christmas snubs Queen for her dogs

Upon her arrival, Father Christmas greeted the Queen at the foot of the stairs and handed over presents — but they weren’t meant for her. Instead, they were squeaky toys for her rescue dogs, Moley and Bluebell.

He told her, "It was presents for Moley and Bluebell from Mrs Claus. As there is nothing you can buy for the Queen."

Queen Camilla joins kids on Santa’s sleigh

Clarence House was transformed into a winter wonderland complete with reindeer Blitzen and Dancer and a historic sleigh crafted in 1842.

The Queen climbed aboard with the children, including six-year-old Samuel Soremekun, who joyfully exclaimed, "It's the Queen, it's the Queen," before asking, to everyone’s amusement, "Is that the King?" pointing at a member of the royal entourage.

Camilla’s new equerry makes debut

New equerry Major Rob Treasure appointed last week helped the children decorate the tree using his ceremonial sword.

Outgoing equerry Major Ollie Plunket also lent a hand.