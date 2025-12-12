Royal Family issues urgent statement as fresh Epstein drama emerges

Princess Sofia came forward to clear the air amid the growing talks surrounding her old encounters with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Swedish Princess' spokesperson categorically denied any type of connection between her and the paedophile financier.

Her team said that she met him on "a few occasions" in her 20s, but afterwards, no contact was made.

In conversation with GB, Sophia's team member said, "No one can be expected to remember every person they have encountered throughout their life; however, Princess Sofia recalls meeting Epstein on a few occasions about 20 years ago.

"We wish to clarify that these meetings took place in social settings, such as at a restaurant and a movie premiere.

"Reports that the Princess received help from Epstein with acting lessons or with a visa to the United States are incorrect. The Princess has never been dependent on him in any way, nor has she had any contact with him for the past 20 years."

It is important to note that Sofia, who is married to Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Värmland, was notably absent from the Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm, sparking reactions, especially amid the Epstein controversy.