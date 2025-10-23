Adam Brody gets honest about cult classic 'Jennifer’s Body'.

Critics panned Jennifer's Body when it was released in 2009. But over the years, the movie has become a cult classic.



Adam Brody, who plays Nikolai Wolf, sheds light on the movie on his appearance on Hot Ones. “I think it was ahead of its time. I think it was; it might have not mattered, but I think it was positioned wrong at the time."

He continues, "I think it was marketed like 180 degrees the wrong way, but regardless, that might not have made much difference."

This thing that came back from the dead that people enjoyed, it’s almost more satisfying than if it just comes out of the gate, you know, successful," the star adds.

"I mean, the truth of the matter is, I’m not in it all that much, so, like, it doesn’t concern me as much as other people. But I think it’s great, and I was a big fan then, and I’m happy other people are now," Adam concludes.

In addition to him, Jennifer's Body also stars Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, and Chris Pratt.