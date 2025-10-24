Nicole Kidman's close pal broke silence on shocking split from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman’s pal reacts to shocking split from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman's close pal has expressed her shock over the Babygirl actress's split from husband Keith Urban.

Isla Fisher, who is Nicole's Australian friend, spoke about the Oscar-winning actress' broken marriage during her recent appearance on the Fly On The Wall podcast on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that Nicole filed for divorce from Keith after nearly 20 years of marriage on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences.

Isla revealed on the podcast that the news of Nicole's split was very shocking for her.

"I'm really, really, really shocked," she said.

However, she has not talked to Nicole, "I have left a message. I have not connected yet."

Isla further noted that she does not want to share any remarks on it out of courtesy to Nicole and Keith's daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

"I don't really wanna comment on that because there are children involved," she added.

At the time of the split, a source told People that Nicole tried every move in her power to save her marriage but Keith seemed to have "moved on" and she was "hurt" by the crooner's changed behavior.

"Keith has not been honest," the insider revealed to the outlet. "She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on."