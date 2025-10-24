 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian's real fear about ex Kanye West laid bare

The rapper has shown his volatile behavior in a new documentary during the breakdown of his six-year marriage to Kim Kardashian

By
Maliha Javed
|

October 24, 2025

Why Kim Kardashian thinks Kanye still controls her?
Why Kim Kardashian thinks Kanye still controls her?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly "scared" that her ex husband Kanye West, will publicly share private footage of their arguments.

Following the 48-year-old rapper's new documentary release, In Whose Name?, showing his unstable behavior with his family and friends, including his then-wife Kim, the reality star now fears other private videos he might still have.

Advertisement

"Kim's fully aware that Kanye still has a huge amount of private footage – hours and hours of it – and it haunts her. He's hinted before that he might use it, and she's certain there are far worse clips than what made it into the documentary," a source close to the Kardashian clan told the outlet.

The insider went on to say, "She feels he's using that as leverage to keep power over her."

"She's genuinely scared he'll release something just to embarrass her. Kim feels Kanye takes satisfaction in having that kind of power – it's psychological warfare, and it's exhausting her," the source added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim shares four kids with Kanye, North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint. The pair parted ways in 2022 after six years of marriage.

West's recent behavior is "still fixated on keeping control over her," a second source claimed, adding, "During arguments, he'll drop subtle reminders that he still has recordings or clips from when they were together. Kim may have left years ago, but it often feels like he's still trying to possess her."

Advertisement
Nicole Kidman's close pal breaks silence on shocking split from Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman's close pal breaks silence on shocking split from Keith Urban
Ben Stiller reveals what keeps his marriage with Christine Taylor strong
Ben Stiller reveals what keeps his marriage with Christine Taylor strong
Kourtney Kardashian takes a dig at sisters Kim, Khloe's fashion choices
Kourtney Kardashian takes a dig at sisters Kim, Khloe's fashion choices
Jim Parsons reflects on hit show 'Big Bang Theory'
Jim Parsons reflects on hit show 'Big Bang Theory'
Reese Witherspoon pens sweet tribute for son Deacon on special day
Reese Witherspoon pens sweet tribute for son Deacon on special day
Brittany Cartwright flaunts results of 'mommy makeover'
Brittany Cartwright flaunts results of 'mommy makeover'
Kim Kardashian says she knows where to go for her future facelift
Kim Kardashian says she knows where to go for her future facelift
‘9-1-1: Nashville' actor Isabelle Tate passes away at 23
‘9-1-1: Nashville' actor Isabelle Tate passes away at 23