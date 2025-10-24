Rob Kardashian ‘in a better place' as he returns to TV after 9 years

Rob Kardashian makes TV comeback after 9 years

Rob Kardashian has returned to The Kardashians, feeling "more comfortable."

The 38-year-old made his first-ever appearance on the show during the season 7 premiere on October 23, marking his return to television after nearly a decade out of the spotlight.

A source revealed that Rob is finally “in a better place and way more comfortable with who he is” after years of struggling with body image and self-confidence.

“He’s at a point in his life where he just doesn’t care as much what anyone thinks,” the insider told People Magazine. “Negative comments don’t bother him anymore.”

Rob, who shares 8-year-old daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna, has largely stayed out of the public eye since their split.

Now, he’s easing back into family life on-screen. “Rob loves hanging out with his family,” the source added. “His scenes so far on the show are light and unscripted. There’s no pressure on him and he enjoys it.”

The insider adds that Rob “seems open to appear on the show more often” following his positive experience filming again.