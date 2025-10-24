Skeet Ulrich, Alicia Witt set to play lead roles in horror-comedy 'The Big Kill'

Skeet Ulrich and Alicia Witt are set to star in an upcoming satirical horror-comedy, The Big Kill.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Todd Berger will direct the highly anticipated comedic slasher movie.

Advertisement

Along with Skeet and Alici, the other cast members of the film include Jolene, Megan Suri, Jon Heder, Pete Holmes, Natasha Leggero, Morgan Jay, Trevor Wallace, and Steph Tolev.

The Big Kill centers on a group of friends who share a remote cabin after a funeral. When a murderer begins hunting the group, the friends are forced to confront the worst parts of their past.

The film will release under the banner of Live Nation Studios.

“Horror plus comedy set to ’90s music equals a resounding yes for Live Nation Studios,” said head of Live Nation Studios, Kroft Ryan.

“With this fan-favorite cast and phenomenal producing team, The Big Kill is destined to be a horror hit," he added.

The release date for The Big Kill has yet to be announced.