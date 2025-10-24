Meghan Markle's major critic reacts as duchess faces another blow

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has shared her thoughts after the duchess lost yet another publicist.

Meghan’s latest hire Emily Robinson has quit just three months into the job.

Emily Robinson, a former senior director of publicity at Netflix, left this month, it has been reported.

As per the Daily Mail, Robinson was always a controversial hire as she had worked on The Crown for years.

The show aired a number of damaging narratives about the British Royal Family.

Reacting to it, Angela took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted “Meghan gave the job of director of communications to Emily Robinson who was working for Netflix. She is leaving after three months. The tenth publicist in five years.”

Angela went on saying “It says it all.”

Earlier, a close friend of Emily revealed that it was her own personal decision to step down from the role alongside Meghan.

The insider said: "It was her decision. She left a few weeks ago. She's not a quitter, so things must have been pretty horrible for her to go".