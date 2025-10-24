 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's major critic reacts as duchess faces another blow

A close friend of Emily revealed that it was her own personal decision to step down from the role alongside Meghan Markle

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

October 24, 2025

Meghan Markles major critic reacts as duchess faces another blow
Meghan Markle's major critic reacts as duchess faces another blow

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has shared her thoughts after the duchess lost yet another publicist.

Meghan’s latest hire Emily Robinson has quit just three months into the job.

Advertisement

Emily Robinson, a former senior director of publicity at Netflix, left this month, it has been reported.

As per the Daily Mail, Robinson was always a controversial hire as she had worked on The Crown for years.

The show aired a number of damaging narratives about the British Royal Family.

Reacting to it, Angela took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted “Meghan gave the job of director of communications to Emily Robinson who was working for Netflix. She is leaving after three months. The tenth publicist in five years.”

Angela went on saying “It says it all.”

Meghan Markles major critic reacts as duchess faces another blow

Earlier, a close friend of Emily revealed that it was her own personal decision to step down from the role alongside Meghan.

The insider said: "It was her decision. She left a few weeks ago. She's not a quitter, so things must have been pretty horrible for her to go".

Advertisement
King Charles 'very disappointed' for THIS reason
King Charles 'very disappointed' for THIS reason
King Charles drops pictures from the Pontificial Beda College gardens
King Charles drops pictures from the Pontificial Beda College gardens
Prince Philip's staffer exposes Prince Andrew's comments against ‘buffoons'
Prince Philip's staffer exposes Prince Andrew's comments against ‘buffoons'
Meghan Markle looking forward to make amends with Kate Middleton in surprise move
Meghan Markle looking forward to make amends with Kate Middleton in surprise move
Meghan Markle, Harry finally break silence after latest major blow video
Meghan Markle, Harry finally break silence after latest major blow
Prince Andrew gets threatened over Virginia Giuffre's memoir: ‘Palace agents may greenlight'
Prince Andrew gets threatened over Virginia Giuffre's memoir: ‘Palace agents may greenlight'
Prince Edward sides with King Charles over Prince Andrew's public role video
Prince Edward sides with King Charles over Prince Andrew's public role
Palace uneasy about Prince Harry, Meghan casual public behavior
Palace uneasy about Prince Harry, Meghan casual public behavior