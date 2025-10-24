Emma Heming Willis 'carrying around a huge burden' amid husband Bruce's illness

Emma Heming Willis' life becomes 'complex' as she handles Bruce's fortune

Emma Heming Willis is reportedly panicking as she is overseeing the multi-million-dollar fortune of her ailing husband, Bruce Willis.

Radar Online reported that the 47-year-old British actress and model is now in charge of her Bruce’s $250 million empire, as he is afflicted by frontotemporal dementia (FTD), “a progressive brain disease that affects the frontal and temporal lobes, leading to challenges with communication, behavior, and personality.”

An insider told the outlet, "Taking care of Bruce isn't just about keeping up his spirits and making sure he can physically get through the day. It also involves looking after the massive fortune he accrued as an A-list movie star.”

The insider added, "She's having to learn a lot of this stuff as she goes, and it's no wonder she seems to be carrying around a huge burden right now.”

"It's a full-time job unto itself. Emma never anticipated she'd be responsible for this when she and Bruce first got involved, because Bruce had a giant business team taking care of that stuff,” the source stated.

For those unaware, Bruce took retirement from his acting career in 2022 following the completion of his last movie, Assassins.

The 70-year-old Hollywood star was first diagnosed with the speech disorder aphasia but a few months later, he had developed FTD.

"Emma's life has become so complex because she has become the final decision-maker about all this stuff," noted the insider.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple welcomed their two daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.