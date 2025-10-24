Prince William all set to break centuries-old royal tradition for Prince Louis due to Andrew

Prince William, when he becomes King, will break centuries-old royal tradition for his son Prince Louis due to his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew relinquished his royal title—the Duke of York last week.

The Duke of York title is traditionally bestowed on the monarch’s second son, a royal tradition that began with King Edward IV in 1474.

However, the title has been so tarnished by Prince Andrew’s ongoing scandals that it is unlikely Prince Louis will ever inherit it.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich says, "The terribly tarnished title of Duke of York will not be offered to Prince Louis or, for that matter, any other royal, probably in our lifetimes, nor in the foreseeable future.”

"It will most likely be put in abeyance to die with Prince Andrew," she said. "Tradition should be abandoned to restore public trust and to demonstrate moral clarity."

The royal expert went on saying the break with centuries-old tradition is a result of the severity of Andrew’s scandal.

Fordwich added, "William won’t wish his son to be tarnished by any memories of his disgraced great-uncle. He was behind his uncle’s title being rescinded permanently, advocating strongly for this despicable scandal to be met with decisive disciplinary action."