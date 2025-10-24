Inside Wendy Williams' intensive training sessions for court battle

Wendy Williams is undertaking pretty grueling and intensive training sessions

Former talk show host Wendy Williams is currently knee deep in intensive training sessions, for her upcoming appearance in a courtroom for a deposition relating to her documentary.

For those unversed, Williams has been suffering from dementia and aphasia diagnoses, and a ruling by a judge has already claimed she can, and will not be disqualified from giving her own testimony.

With the deposition set for soon, RadarOnline reports that this case against Lifetime and A&E over their Where Is Wendy Williams? Docuseries is ‘high-stakes’.

The outlet even alleges that it is “a showdown her inner circle believes could finally shatter her court-ordered guardianship.”

She knows this deposition is everything,” shared an insider. “If Wendy comes across as sharp, strong and totally in control, it could show she's capable of making her own decisions again.”

The former host is also slated to “she's working with legal coaches, memory specialists, even medical pros.” According to the insider “this isn't just about a lawsuit – this is about freedom.”

What is pertinent to mention is that back in August Williams also spoke against her dementia diagnosis and claims it was “manipulated to make her look worse than she is and keep her locked away.”

Celebrity reporter Rob Shuter has echoed similar sentiments on his substack and claims, “Wendy is convinced the results were manipulated to make her look worse than she is. She thinks it’s part of a setup to keep her under lock and key.”