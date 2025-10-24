George Clooney, wife Amal 'had to change' their goals after becoming parents

George Clooney shares how parenthood changed his, wife Amal's preferences

George Clooney recently opened up about how he and his wife, Amal Clooney, became conscious of their choices after embracing parenthood.

For those unaware, the Batman and Robin star and Amal met a year before tying the knot in Venice, Italy, on September 29, 2014. A few months before their third wedding anniversary, the couple welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, 8, in June 2017.

At the premiere of his new film Jay Kelly at AFI Fest on Thursday, October 23, George conversed with PEOPLE magazine, where he shared how life changed for him and Amal after becoming parents.

He said, "You can't just go swinging as you used to. Amal and I both had to change our goals on where we would go. I used to enjoy going to places that were dangerous. I liked going into the Nuba Mountains and Darfur and Abyei, and there [were] war zones."

"And I found it exhilarating. And Amal was in a bunker in Beirut for two years doing the court cases. And we had to make decisions not to do that once we had kids. You had to change sort of what the rules were,” the From Dusk Till Dawn alum stated.

It is pertinent to mention that George and Amal, a lawyer and human rights activist, have left the United States and are living in France as a family of four.