Orlando Bloom shares rare glimpe with daughter Daisy

Orlando Bloom posts unseen snap with daughter Daisy

Orlando Bloom was spotted spending some quality time with his daughter Daisy after split from Katy Perry.

The Lord of the Rings star took to his Instagram account on Friday, October 24 to share a sweet glimpse of himself with Daisy.

In the candid snap posted on his Stories, the doting dad can be seen with his five-year-old daughter standing on his shoulders.

The picture was taken on a beachside with a serene view of sunset over the horizon.

The heartwarming picture of the father-daughter duo was captured from behind as Bloom balances Daisy while holding her hands.

Their dog named Biggie Smalls, also made an appearance in the picture.

It is pertinent to mention that Bloom welcomed Daisy with Katy Perry back in 2020.

He is also father to 14-year-old son Flynn whom he shares with ex husband Miranda Kerr.

This came after The Sun reported that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has made a return to the dating market while he was spotted on "cozy" dates with a mystery brunette.

"Orlando and Katy split really amicably and only want the best for each other," a source told the outlet, adding "He has been keeping things low-key but is dating again."

The tipster further shared, "He's been on a string of dates in Chelsea and it looks pretty chill, but he's having fun.

"Right now, he's keeping it casual," they added.

For the unversed, Perry and Katy called off their wedding after nine years of relationship in July.