Why Megan Fox, MGK avoid labels after living 'like a couple'?

Megan Fox, MGK grow 'closer' after welcoming baby Saga

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly closer than before after welcoming their baby daughter

As per a recent report by People, things between the Jennifer's Body alum and the rapper are at "great" stage now as the newly minted parents are prioritizing their new born daughter Saga Blade.

A source told the outlet that the former couple are spending more time together as they co-parent their little girl.

Though the couple are growing closer with each other, they are not putting any label on it right now.

"They’re together often, but he’s going on tour soon," the insider said.

"He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official," the tattler added

Moreover, presence of baby Saga has healed the broken bond between Megan and Kelly, said another source.

"Megan's very happy with how he's stepped up for both her and the baby," the tipster revealed.

Though Megan and Kelly, both "still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family.

"They're putting the baby first, and it's brought them closer in many ways," the insider continued.

"Things are great now. He's amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him," the bird chirped.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelly and Meghan welcomed Saga back earlier this year.

The pair who have a history of an on-again, off-again relationship sparked romance in 2020 while working on the Midnight in the Switchgrass set.

Two years later, the couple announced their engagement, only to call it quits in late 2024.