Sarah Jessica Parker's surprise message leaves Ariana Grande shocked

Ariana Grande reacts to Sarah Jessica Parker’s heartfelt question

Ariana Grande is sharing her honest thoughts on fame.

The singer and actress was left in shock on the latest episode of the Shut Up Evan podcast when the host revealed to her that she had arranged a special message from her idol, Sarah Jessica Parker.

Host Evan Ross Katz began to say, “I know you're a huge fan of Sarah Jessica Parker. I was getting ready for today and I wanted to have some people call in and ask some questions. So I want to bring the icon Sarah Jessica Parker into the conversation."

He then played a voicemail from the Hocus Pocus actress, “Greetings Ariana. It's Sarah Jessica and I have a question... She's so extraordinarily gifted and has at this point and for quite a while achieved an authority and a kind of control of her career.

Parker continued, “My A. question is when she was little... What did she imagine it would be when she said to a parent, a sibling, a co-worker, or even at a young age, 'I want to be an actor.'”

In response, Grande showed her shocking expression and said before tearing up, "I love her so much. What a thoughtful and gentle and caring question... Sorry that just totally shocked me. I can't believe she knows who I am.”

She then took a moment to reply to Parker's question, confessing that fame is "peculiar" and "hard to navigate."

"I don’t think I was prepared for that part,” she remarked but added she’s “proud” of the work she has done to separate herself from fame.