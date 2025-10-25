Friend reveals what Sarah Ferguson thinks about losing Duchess of York title due to Andrew

Sarah Ferguson’s friend gets honest about what she thinks about losing her titles

A pal of Sarah Ferguson has just made one thing clear when it comes to the former Duchess, and that is in regards to where her loyalties lie after having to forgo her Duchess of York title due to Prince Andrew’s public statement.

For those unversed, the prince made this announcement following the release of the memoir Nobody’s Girl that contained shocking revelations, with intimate details pertaining to the prince’s relationship with Virginia Giuffre, then 17-years-old, which is denies.

Advertisement

“I vigorously deny the accusations against me,” he said in the statement near the end. But noted, “in discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.”

“I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

With all that out in the open, a close friend has spoken out, regarding Fergie’s emotions.

The friend in question, who wishes to remain anonymous shared everything with Page Six and said, “Sarah will always stand by Andrew,” and “she will always have love for him.”

This is the case despite the title row, this pal noted because “Sarah is relaxed … it’s always been a courtesy title.”

This comes amid fears that Fergie’s daughters are the one taking the biggest bashing as a result of their parents’ connection to the convicted sex offender.

So much so that according to royal commentator Phil Dampier, “I'm told [Sarah Ferguson] has been on the edge of a nervous breakdown.”

He told Express UK, “Sarah is in a bad way and it's hardly surprising,” given the current predicament the Mail on Sunday email leak has sparked, Mr Dampier said. “She needed support and Jane has been there for her when she needed it.”

Calls to Remove Prince Andrew’s Titles Permanently:

Despite Prince Andrew already having agreed to no longer use the titles or honours bestowed to him, there are some who are calling for more permanent action.

his include SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn. According to a report by The Guardian Flynn feels, “if the Westminster parties remain stubbornly slow in removing Prince Andrew’s titles, the SNP will do all we can to force them to act.”

“Prince Andrew’s titles can only be removed by an act of parliament. Therefore this SNP motion is a way to pile pressure on the UK Labour government to bring forward that legislation immediately.”

“The only real question is what Keir Starmer’s government is waiting for. The public knows this is the right thing to do, and even more importantly the victims at the heart of the Epstein scandal know that it’s the right thing to do. It needs to be done without any further excuses and any further delay.”