Russian missile barrage kills one, injures 10 in Kyiv, targeting energy infrastructure

Major Russian air attack hits Ukrainian capital

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 25, 2025

A massive Russian aerial assault struck the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv overnight by air, killing one and injuring at least ten others, as reported by Reuters.

The attack involving a nationwide barrage of missiles and drones, appeared to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the winter.

As posted by Kyiv city military administration head, Tymur Tkachenko, on Telegram, "Preliminary reports indicate that the attack resulted in broken windows, damaged cars, and a crater in the courtyard of a residential building.”

He also added that the strikes ignited several fires and destroyed a kindergarten.

The Ukrainian’s air force reported a count of nine missiles and 62 drones used by the Russian forces in the attacks.

Additionally, Ukrainian air defence systems successfully intercepted 4 missiles and 50 drones.

The air force, however, also confirmed the fact that 5 missiles and 12 drones were able to strike 11 different locations.

The attack that struck Kyiv took place around 4:00 a.m. (local time), using ballistic missiles targeting energy facilities, including a thermal power facility. 

Fires were reported in Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi, and Darnytskyi districts. Beyond the human toll, the strikes damaged the Kyiv radio plant and other sites. 

This large-scale attack has raised the issue of the possibility of winter blackouts.  

